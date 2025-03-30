Menu Explore
Show cause notice to KEM Hospital for alleged violation of MTP Act

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 30, 2025 06:46 AM IST

PMC issues show cause notice to KEM Hospital for alleged violations of MTP Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, said officials

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a show cause notice to KEM Hospital for alleged violations of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971 and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 2003, said officials.

PMC issues show cause notice to KEM Hospital for alleged violations of MTP Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, said officials. (HT FILE)
PMC issues show cause notice to KEM Hospital for alleged violations of MTP Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, said officials. (HT FILE)

The PMC health department issued the notice on March 7 after finding multiple laxities at the centre during an inspection on February 21.

The violations included name of a patient who underwent an abortion found written in the indoor patients’ department (IPD) case paper and not the MTP register. Also, some envelopes did not have “secret” written on them. Names of doctors and the method used were missing for some patients in the MTP register, said officials.

Following the response from KEM Hospital, PMC issued a fresh warning letter to the hospital on March 19, said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, deputy health chief, PMC.

“Of the 378 MTP centres across the city, we have inspected 233,” she said.

KEM Hospital authorities did not respond to several emails and phone calls requesting comment.

