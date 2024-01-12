Shreeram Lagoo Rang–Avakash: Experimental theatre gets second stage in city

Pune: The Shreeram Lagoo Rang–Avakash auditorium project will be inaugurated by actor Naseeruddin Shah on January 18, said Dr Mohan Agashe, president, Maharashtra Cultural Centre on Thursday. (From left) Rajesh Deshmukh, Shubhangi Damle, Dr Mohan Agashe, Madhav Hundekar and Aarti Moravekar at the auditorium. The Shreeram Lagoo Rang–Avakash auditorium project will be inaugurated by actor Naseeruddin Shah on January 18. (HT)

Located on the first floor of Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha building at Hirabaug Chowk on Tilak Road and set up by the Maharashtra Cultural Centre and the Lagoo family, synonymous with theatre and Pune, the auditorium will be city’s second spotlight for experimental theatre after Sudarshan Rangmanch at Shaniwar Peth.

“Though I have performed at many plays across the world, I believe that the top-end facilities, comfortable seating and various options to theatre arrangements are exceptional here. I can certainly say that I am extremely happy to see this space. I remembered the ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’ play we performed at Holland and later at Rang-Avakash. Such space built in Pune is a moment of pride and joy for me. I also believe that this stage will play a significant role in giving non-formal education through experimental theatre,” said Agashe.

Organisers said that the facility will cover four types of theatre arrangements — “proscenium theatre”, “sandwich theatre”, “thrust seating” and “four-side arena seating”.

Rajesh Deshmukh, secretary, Maharashtra Cultural Centre, said, “The definition of plays, experimental theatre and everything revolving around this form of art is changing with time. And directors and artistes are trying to have a closer connect with the audience while presenting their subjects. We have also realised that an artiste not only needs a stage, but also a space. And Shreeram Lagoo Rang–Avakash is based on the concept of black box theatre.”

Deshmukh said that the auditorium will house 140 to 200 enthusiasts at a time with enough parking facility at the campus.

Shubhangi Damle, treasurer, Maharashtra Cultural Centre, said, “After the inauguration at 4 pm, the stage will be open for play rehearsals and other programmes.”

A gallery will be set up at the lobby outside the entrance of auditorium in memory of Dr Shreeram Lagoo, she said.