Sinhagad Fort closed for visitors on May 29 due to landslide risk

Following incessant heavy rainfall since last few days and increased risk of landslides, the Pune Forest Department has announced temporary closure of Sinhagad Fort for visitors, including trekkers, on May 29.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure ahead of a scheduled disaster management inspection and India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of sustained heavy rain in the region over the coming days.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (Pune), stated that all access routes to the fort—including Kalyan Darwaza, Atkarwadi, and other popular trekking paths—will be strictly closed for the day, according to the release issued by the department.