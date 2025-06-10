SIS holds AGM amid turmoil at GIPE; president urges full-time V-C appointment 

The Servants of India Society (SIS), one of the country’s oldest institutions, founded by Gopal Krishna Gokhale, convened its annual general body meeting this week at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune. The meeting comes at a time when society is facing internal challenges, many of which are closely tied to the functioning and governance of the GIPE. Among the key issues discussed were alleged administrative irregularities at GIPE, a pending criminal case, and the urgent need to appoint a full-time Vice Chancellor—a post that has remained vacant for months, contributing to uncertainty and disruption at the institute. (HT)

On April 4, the Deccan Police registered an FIR under Sections 34, 406, 409, and 420 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Milind Deshmukh and others. While the investigation is ongoing, sources indicate that the charges relate to alleged criminal breach of trust and fraud involving institutional resources.

GIPE, a reputed deemed-to-be university under Section 3 of the UGC Act, has reiterated its administrative autonomy from SIS. In an official statement, the institute warned that any external interference in its decision-making or misuse of institutional assets would violate University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

SIS president Damodar Sahoo acknowledged the need to address the leadership vacuum at GIPE and said the society had written to the Chancellor, Sanjeev Sanyal, urging the appointment of a full-time Vice-Chancellor at the earliest.

“We have requested the Chancellor to declare the appointment without further delay. A full-time Vice-Chancellor is essential not just for administrative stability, but also to ensure academic continuity and regulatory compliance,” Sahoo said.

He added that the society has proposed forming a panel of education experts to help align its governance practices with UGC guidelines. “We are committed to transparency and to upholding the legacy of both SIS and GIPE,” he said.

In April this year, 34 candidates were interviewed for the V-C position, and 12 were shortlisted by a designated selection committee. However, two months later, the appointment is yet to be announced, raising concerns among faculty and stakeholders.

GIPE has been embroiled in controversy since September 2024, when then V-C Ajit Ranade was removed by the then-Chancellor, economist Bibek Debroy—a decision Ranade later challenged in court. Days later, Debroy resigned and was succeeded by Sanjeev Sanyal, who reinstated Ranade on October 21. Ranade resigned in November, citing “personal reasons,” after which Professor Shankar Das was appointed as interim Vice-Chancellor.

With legal proceedings underway and key administrative posts still in limbo, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial for the future direction of GIPE. Despite the uncertainty, SIS members expressed cautious optimism that the current issues would be resolved and that the institute would soon return its focus to academic excellence.