News / Cities / Pune News / Six arrested after stone-pelting incident in Solapur city

Six arrested after stone-pelting incident in Solapur city

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 24, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Six individuals have been arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a procession in Solapur, Maharashtra, held after the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The incident occurred in a Muslim-dominated area, and several people were injured. Police have identified 12 people involved and have registered FIRs against them. Another FIR has been filed against 22 members of the Hindavi Swarajya Pratishthan for organizing the rally without permission.

The Solapur city police have arrested at least six individuals for their alleged involvement in a stone pelting incident on a procession organised after Ram Mandir’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Police said they have identified at least 12 accused involved in the incident and arrested six. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported at around 4:30 pm near Shastrinagar Masjid. Police said they have identified at least 12 accused involved in the incident and arrested six.

As per the complaint filed by Ganesh Shivaji Narale (34) of Vijapur Naka, a procession was organised by Hindavi Swarajya Pratishthan.

According to the police, when the procession was passing through the Muslim-dominated Shastrinagar area, around 20-25 people allegedly pelted stones at the gathering. The injured identified as Ganesh Narale, Sagar Galande, Jayram Gawade, Yogesh Hatture, Mallikarjun Sindri, Swami Nimkanti, and Chaitanya Deshpande were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Vijay Kabade, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said, “A stone pelting incident was reported at a procession rally organised by a Hindu group.”

Raghvendra Singh Kshirsagar, senior inspector (SPI), Sadar Bazar Police Station, said, “Police had requested the rally organisers to avoid using the Shastrinagar route. We have been regularly holding meetings with both communities in the past to maintain peace in the area.”

According to Kshirsagar, police have acquired CCTV camera footages covering the locality as part of investigation.

An FIR (first information report) has been registered at Sadar Bazar Police Station against 20-25 unknown individuals under IPC Sections 143, 147, 326, 336, 323, and other relevant sections.

Meanwhile, another FIR (first information report) has been reported against 22 members of Hindavi Swarajya Pratishthan for organising a rally without having permission under IPC Sections 143, 188, 268, 290, and other relevant sections.

