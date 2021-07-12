Six arrested, counterfeit currency worth 32 lakh recovered

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested six people and recovered counterfeit currency notes worth over ₹32 lakh from them over 18 days of investigation, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad city police.

The first person to be arrested was Gorakh Dattatray Pawar (30), a resident of Bhalwani in Pandharpur area of Solapur followed by Vitthal Gajanan Shewale (38) a resident of Dhebewadi area of Patan in Satara, Jitendra Rankanidhi Panigrahi (36) a resident of Sankeshwarnagar in Nalasopara East, Vasai, Palghar; Raju alias Ranjitsingh Fatuba Parmar (38), Jitendrakumar Natvarbhai Patel (26), Kirankumar Kantilal Patel (38), all residents of Baroda, Gujarat.

“The police sent a decoy customer and met Pawar near the graveyard in Ota scheme area of Nigdi on June 23 (around 6pm). Upon inspection, he was found with 50 notes of ₹2,000 in his pocket and four bundles were found in the storage of his two-wheeler vehicle wrapped in a blue coloured bag,” said Commissioner Prakash. All the notes found in his possession had the same sequence number on them, according to the police.

The police team went to Palghar and Gujarat and worked on the case for 18 days before the gang was arrested. While the first arrest was on June 26, the last was arrested on July 11, according to the police.

A total of 1,402 counterfeit notes of ₹2,000 denomination, and 929 counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination were recovered during the entire operation. The total worth of the seized notes was estimated to be ₹32,67,000. The police have also seized one laptop, one printed, and a TVS Jupiter two-wheeler vehicle used in the case.

“They sold the notes of ₹2,000 for ₹500 each and found customers who needed cash,” said Commissioner Prakash.

A case under Sections 489(b), 489(c) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.