Six booked in cryptocurrency theft case

Chatushrungi police have booked six persons for threatening a 26-year-old Bavdhan resident and forcibly stealing his bitcoins estimated to be worth ₹16 lakh. The incident took place between July 22 and July 24 in Balewadi-Shikrapur area. The incident took place between July 22 and July 24 in Balewadi-Shikrapur area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The complainant has been identified as Umesh Hedao and an FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 310 (2), 140(2) and Arms Act against the accused, one of whom has been identified as Mayur Kailash Amodkar, a resident of Jalgaon. The police could not ascertain the identities of the other accused.

According to police, Hedao is into the stock market and Amodkar and his accomplices pretended to attend a stock market course. They took him to in a car to Shikrapur, threatened him at knife point, gagged his mouth and asked him to share the password of bitcoins from his mobile and transferred them into their account.

Later he was dumped at the roadside and the accused fled from the scene.

Police sub-inspector Pranil Chougule is investigating the case.