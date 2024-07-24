Six detained over firing incident at Saswad 

Six persons including a minor were detained by Pune rural police in a firing incident at Saswad, wherein one person was injured. The accused have been identified as Ajay Jagtap, Dayanand Jagtap, Pratap Jagtap, Sujal Ambeghar, Sumit Waghmare and a minor. Search for three others is going on. Police seized two country-made pistols and five live rounds from the accused. Two unidentified individuals entered the ice cream shop and fired a round towards Tilekar and ran away with their third associate who was waiting outside the shop with a motorcycle. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was reported on July 18 at around 3:30 pm at Shrija’s Ice Cream Parlor in Saswad, which is owned by the complainant Rahul Tilekar. Two unidentified individuals entered the ice cream shop and fired a round towards Tilekar and ran away with their third associate who was waiting outside the shop with a motorcycle.

In this incident, Tilekar was injured and was admitted to a private hospital in Pune.

During the investigation, police came to know that Tilewar acted as a mediator to solve family disputes between Pratap Jagtap and his wife. Police claim that there were old disputes between Tilekar and Ajay Jagtap, Dayanand Jagtap, and Pratap Jagtap.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the Jagtap brothers threatened Rahul Tilekar and asked him to stay away from their family matters. After a detailed probe, it was confirmed that the Jagtap brothers sent people to eliminate Tilekar.’’ Police said.

After the technical analysis, police have arrested the accused and a search of three others is going on, said Police.

A case has been filed at Saswad police station under sections 109(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and sections 3, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.