Six feared drowned as boat capsizes in Ujani dam backwater, search ops underway

At least six people drowned after a private boat carrying them capsized in Ujani dam backwaters near Kalashi village around 140km from Pune, officials said on Wednesday. (Representative file photo)

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when a police official also travelling in the boat managed to swim and alerted locals.

“Seven people were in the boat. One of them swam to safety and raised an alarm, following which local villagers and rescue teams reached the spot. A search operation is on,” said Pune superintendent of police (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh.

The strong winds made it difficult for the boat, which acts as a launch to regularly ferry locals from one side of the water body to another after which it capsized, officials said.

Pune Rural Police said, “NDRF, SDRF, local administration and police are deployed for search and rescue operations.”