PUNE: Eight people, including six serving policemen, a retired officer, and an unidentified woman, have been booked by the Kothrud police for allegedly abducting and assaulting three women, as well as using casteist and sexually abusive language, officials said on Sunday. Six policemen booked for assault and casteist abuse

The FIR, filed on Saturday evening, follows a sessions court directive issued earlier this week.

According to the complaint, the case originates from an incident in August 2025, when a woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, reportedly fleeing harassment by her in-laws, took shelter in a Kothrud apartment. After her in-laws filed a missing person report, police teams from Sambhajinagar and Kothrud traced her to the flat, setting off the events now under investigation.

Earlier this week, a sessions court in Pune ordered Kothrud police to register an FIR and initiate an investigation, directing that the probe be conducted by an officer not below the rank of assistant commissioner of police. The order came after one of the women filed an application on August 20 through advocate Arvind Tayade under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that Kothrud police had refused to lodge her complaint against the officers.

According to the complainants, the three women staying in the flat, including the woman reported missing, were subjected to threats, physical assault, casteist slurs and humiliating remarks during questioning, despite having committed no offence.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam said, “We have registered an FIR following the court’s directions. The probe has been assigned to ACP (Kothrud division) Bhausaheb Pandhare.”

Those named in the FIR include API Amol Kamthe, constables Vinod Pardesi and Sanjeevani Shinde, and cyber cell officer Dhananjay Sanap from Satara police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Also booked are Kothrud police API Prema Patil, constable Shruti Kadne, retired cop Sakharam Sanap and an unidentified woman.