Six stray dogs found dead in Pune’s Bibwewadi area, activists allege they were poisoned

Six stray dogs were found dead on Saturday in the Bibwewadi area amid allegations levelled by animal activists on Monday that the canines were fed food laced with poison by unknown people. The incident occurred in the upper Bibwewadi area near the water tank where six healthy stray dogs were found lying dead on Saturday. Animal intestines allegedly spiked with poison were also found at the same location, activists said. (HT PHOTO)

Padmini Stump, an animal activist and member of ‘Mission Possible Foundation’ filed a police complaint regarding the death of the canines at the Bibwewadi police station, which is yet to register an FIR (first information report).

Stump said, “The hapless canines bled profusely from their mouths and died in pain. The stench of poison was so strong that all of us could hardly breathe. Before I reached the location, some people had called the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take away the dead bodies of the dogs. However, we requested for the bodies not to be taken away as we wanted to send them for an autopsy,” Stump said.

“Till the legal formalities were completed, the Aundh Polyclinic had closed and the bodies of the canines had to be taken for post-mortem the next day,” Stump said.

Senior police inspector Mangal Modhave attached to the Bibwewadi police station confirmed that they received the complaint and have started the investigation.

“Once the initial probe is over, we will register an offence against unknown persons for violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested,” Modhave said.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary superintendent, PMC, said that a call was received to take the bodies for cremation but in such cases, the bodies are sent for a post-mortem and a report is prepared.

“This is cruelty against animals and a gross violation of animal rights. Once we receive the autopsy report and the directions from the police, the case will be sent directly to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The SPCA conducts investigations and takes appropriate action in such incidents,” Bhosale said.