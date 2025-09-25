Six women rescued from Ayurvedic massage centre in Swargate

PUNE: The Anti-Human Trafficking and Trade Prevention Cell of Crime Branch on Tuesday busted a sex racket being operated under the guise of an Ayurvedic massage centre in Swargate. Six women were rescued during the raid, while another was detained for running the illegal racket as the manager. (Shutterstock)

Police conducted a surprise raid at the Vasundhara Ayurvedic Massage Centre after a tip-off by an informer. The arrested manager has been identified as Vaishali Vispute, 31, a resident of Kondhwa.

A case has been registered at Swargate Police Station under section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3,4,5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the people behind the racket while the rescued women are being provided rehabilitation.