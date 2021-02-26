Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth
The Pune crime branch has arrested six youths and detained 12 juveniles in a conflict in law in connection with a murderous bid on the life of a youth in Nana peth on Feb 21, 2021.
According to the crime branch, a gang of over 20 youths comprising grownups and juveniles barged into the saloon in Nana peth where they assaulted a youth and attempted to kill him with a chopper.
The youth managed to escape from the scene even as the attackers claimed that they were in search of a person named “MK” and threatened him with dire consequences if found.
The gang which was armed with choppers raised their hands in the air brandishing the sharp chopper and said that they were “bhais of Nana peth” and whoever will try to cross their way will be hacked.
The gang then went in the direction of Peru gate and left the scene.
In the meantime, the shopkeepers downed shutters in the area fearing the armed youths who had strayed into the area with the intention to spread terror and fear amongst the citizens, crime branch officials stated.
Sunny Vinod Mahapure (19), a resident of Katraj has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident after which Rishikesh Jalinder Kamble (21), Prateek Yuvraj Shinde (18), Yash Sanjay Chavan (20), Swaraj Nilejay Wadekar (20), Vaibhav Nitin Shahpurkar (20) and Devidas Babasaheb Galphade (22).
The complainant runs a saloon and tattoo shop near Hatti Ganpati where the gang arrived and enquired about “MK”. They assaulted his cousin and left the place issuing dire warnings to all those present inside the premises at that time, the complaint stated.
Meanwhile, the police have invoked IPC sections 307, 323,143,147,148,149,506 and 427 against the accused. Also, the relevant sections of the Arms act and criminal procedure code have been invoked against the accused.
The crime branch has recovered four choppers from the accused. The city police are going all out to curb the rising incidents of youths taking law in their hands to spread terror in the respective localities.
Vehicle vandalism is particularly being investigated by the crime branch while the recent incident of gangster Gajanan Marne’s rally has kept the city police on its toes where all efforts are being undertaken to ensure that criminals do not find it easy to scare the citizens.
The crime branch officials were assisted by the local police station in nabbing the accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Standing committee approves ₹246 cr for ward-level works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer moves court to register criminal case in death of woman linked to politician
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint charity commissioner restricts sale of 24-acre Bhairavnath temple trust property
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart footpath project on FC road sees daylight, but pedestrians continue to fight for space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC floats tender for river rejuvenation project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Main entrance gate at Pune railway station opened, passengers relieved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC garden dept claims loss of ₹11 cr since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents raise safety issues at BRT bus stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC unearths 42,000 properties, adds ₹211 crore to revenue corpus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox