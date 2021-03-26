Slam dunk: Separating fact from fiction in the NBA

With the globalisation and expansion of the NBA, the game of basketball in the NBA is covered and consumed by more people than ever before.

Media outlets, basketball personalities and the players are constantly producing content to make themselves more accessible to their fans across the globe. Fans have more access to the complete behind-the-scenes world and infrastructure surrounding the NBA, yet there are certainly intricacies to the NBA only seen thoroughly by those who experience the NBA daily. Below are a few myths that colloquially surround the NBA, as well as the realities, and perspective of a daily lens viewing the NBA.

Myth: NBA All-Stars are the players who are most dedicated to improving at basketball

While the above might seem to be a controversial statement, based on their success on court, watching the daily dedication of players on the fringes of the NBA might tell a different story. Undoubtedly, it is impossible to be an NBA All-Star without possessing a work ethic and passion for improving at basketball. However, as a minor league player in the G-League, or an overseas basketball player striving to break into the NBA, the fierce competition and razor-thin margins between a guaranteed NBA contract and not being able to earn a roster spot mean that often times these individuals have to maximise every ounce of their basketball talent to earn a chance in the NBA.

Often, NBA All-Stars are players who possess a unique blend of talent, desire, physical advantages and those who may develop mental advantages over years of playing in the most competitive environments.

To compensate for disadvantages in talent, physical size or athletic makeup, lesser players often have to work maximally and with extreme precision and focus just to keep their current roster spot in such a competitive league. This paradox is constantly observed in the perception of the dedication of different players throughout the NBA.

Myth: NBA players who don’t get playing time in NBA games are not very good at basketball

As a player who isn’t playing a lot of NBA minutes, fans on the outside may often watch these players and wonder why they are on a team’s roster if they can’t contribute.

Players don’t get to play in games for a myriad of reasons outside of purely talent-based reasons. Factors like injury status, long-term health, team lineup combinations and trade rumours can all impact the likelihood of a coach to insert a player into a game. Players in the NBA are all incredibly skilled at the game, and it is unfortunate that intangibles and uncontrollable factors occasionally come in the way of them displaying their skills in NBA games.

Myth: NBA players do not “play hard”, or play good defence

Another myth that is often touted is that NBA players do not play hard or good defence. This couldn’t be further from the truth. There are certainly nights where players do have lower energy from extreme exertion and the constant rigours of NBA travel and game schedules. However, the NBA does tilt its rules to favour offensive players, in addition to the extreme skill of modern-day offensive players, means that the rules do not provide a lot of advantages to a defensive player in the NBA. Hence, it may appear that players are not playing hard defence or trying to play defence well without fouling the opposition.

Comparing these myths to the reality can give a fan of the NBA a deeper understanding and appreciation of just how competitive the NBA league is, and why players are monetarily, valued so highly.