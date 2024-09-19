Smaller parties meet in Pune, MVA urges to avoid vote division

Amid two big political alliances -Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)- discussing seat sharing ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra, smaller parties, claiming to be part of the third front, met in the city on Thursday. Leaders from Prahar Janshakti, Swaraj Party and Swabhimani Paksha meet in the city on Thursday to discuss forming a united front for the upcoming assembly polls. (HT PHOTO)

During the meeting, leaders from Prahar Janshakti, Swaraj Party and Swabhimani Paksha discussed forming a united front. However, MVA leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) state unit chief Jayant Patil, have urged these parties to join the MVA to avoid splitting the vote, which could inadvertently benefit the ruling alliance.

This was the second meeting held in the city, and it was attended by Prahar Janshakti leader Bacchu Kadu, Swaraj founder Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, and Swabhimani Paksha’s Raju Shetti. The first meeting was held on September 11.

Farmers leaders including former MLA Vamanrao Chatap, Shankar Dhondge, Rajratna Ambedkar of the Buddhist Society, and Narayan Ankushe of the Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party also attended the meeting.

Shetti, whose base is primarily in Kolhapur and Sangli, emphasised the unity among the leaders. “We all come from an agricultural background. Many of us followed the late Sharad Joshi’s agrarian movement but took different paths. Now, we aim to reunite like-minded leaders to present a strong alternative for the voters,” he said.

Each leader commands influence in specific regions—Kadu in Amravati district, Shetti in western Maharashtra, and Sambhajiraje in parts of Kolhapur. They plan to use this influence to rally rural voters, particularly farmers, under a common platform.

While the third front is mostly rooted in rural areas, they are also exploring opportunities to expand their urban base. Shetti mentioned efforts to bring Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil into the alliance. Additionally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray’s announcement to contest the elections separately has opened up discussions about his possible inclusion in the third front.

“If MNS joins us, it will strengthen our presence in urban areas where they have considerable support,” said Shetti.

Bacchu Kadu, who previously supported the Mahayuti government, did not hold back in his criticism of both, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, stating, “It’s time to keep both these parties away from power. If given the chance, we will work across all sectors for the people’s benefit.”

His recent meeting with Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule raised speculation about his political alignment, but Kadu remains committed to the third front’s cause.

Responding to the developments, NCP (SP) state president Patil expressed hope that Kadu would reconsider and align with the MVA rather than helping the BJP indirectly.

“We are working to unite all parties that oppose the current government’s misguided policies under the MVA umbrella,” Patil remarked, hinting at the possibility of further discussions with third-front leaders.

Despite calls for unity, the third front is selective about its alliances. While they are keen on bringing the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, on board, Ambedkar has shown little interest in joining forces.

At the same time, the third front is reluctant to include All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, citing concerns about religion-based politics. “We do not want parties involved in communal politics,” Kadu said earlier this week.

With the election drawing closer, the formation of a credible third front could shake up the political dynamics in Maharashtra, offering voters an alternative to the two major coalitions.