Smartphone volume soars inbound cargo at Pune airport

The Pune International Airport has recorded a sharp rise in domestic cargo movement this financial year, with inbound shipments seeing a major boost, particularly due to a surge in smart mobile phones arriving from Delhi. The new trend highlights the growing demand among Punekars for online purchases and tech products. Overall, domestic cargo (inbound and outbound combined) continues to grow steadily at Pune airport. (HT)

According to officials, smart mobile phones in inbound shipments from Delhi account for nearly 30 per cent of the total cargo handled every month in 2025.

According to the data from Pune airport cargo department, inbound cargo volumes have risen considerably compared to the last couple of years. During the financial year 2024–25, the airport handled 22,482 metric tonnes of inbound cargo and the figure has already reached 15,516 metric tonnes by October this year.

Overall, domestic cargo (inbound and outbound combined) continues to grow steadily at Pune airport. The domestic cargo handled in 2023–24 was 39,311 metric tonnes, which increased to 43,265 metric tonnes in 2024–25 and the figure reached 30,345 metric tonnes in October this year.

Apart from smart mobile phones, Pune’s air cargo hub handles a diverse mix of goods such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, live chicks, auto parts, and e-commerce parcels.

Pradeep Kumar Singh, joint general manager (cargo), Pune International Airport, said, “The surge in smart mobile phone consignments from Delhi shows how the city’s consumption patterns are evolving. Pune has always had a strong outbound cargo network across all airlines, but inbound cargo has traditionally been limited. With improved infrastructure and increasing e-commerce activity, we see tremendous potential to grow inbound cargo volumes further.”