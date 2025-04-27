SNCU facility at Pune’s Aundh District Hospital restricted due to lack of funds 

The Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Aundh District Hospital (ADH), which provides critical care for sick and premature newborns, continues to remain underutilised five months after a fire incident. On November 17, 2024, a fire broke out in the SNCU, forcing the hospital to shift the Pediatric Ward to the same campus. (HT PHOTO)

On November 17, 2024, a fire broke out in the SNCU, forcing the hospital to shift the Pediatric Ward to the same campus. The unit, which earlier had 24 beds, is now operating with only 12 beds due to space limitations in the temporary location. The unit needs to undergo renovation as a priority. However, due to a lack of funds, the facility awaits renovation, said the officials.

This has caused severe inconvenience to patients and their families, who are often forced to seek treatment elsewhere. Many end up paying a hefty amount of treatment charges at private hospitals.

The lack of a fully functioning SNCU has left many parents anxious.

“My newborn was critical, and we had to rush to a private hospital because there were no beds available here. The cost outside is very high. We hope the government restores the SNCU soon,” said Sheetal Patil (name changed), a mother whose baby required intensive care.

It is to be noted that in March this year, the hospital conducted painting and refurbishment work in the male and female surgical wards, along with road development and installation of cement blocks in the premises. However, no work was done in the SNCU, despite the significance of the unit.

Health activist Sharad Shetty, who has now complained to the deputy director of health services, said, “The staff at the hospital lacks the willpower to start the facility, despite a large number of people suffering. Parents have to run from pillar to post in search of SNCU beds. The funds used for renovation and painting work could have been utilised for the renovation of the SNCU. However, the ADH staff and administration are insensitive towards the needy patients.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, civil surgeon of Pune district and head of ADH said after the fire incident, the SNCU has been shifted to a temporary location and the capacity has been cut down to half.

“The SNCU needs to undergo absolute renovation, but no grant was received from the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) last time. We had requested the funds in January for the renovation. However, we recently met the officials who have assured that funds will be arranged soon,” he said.