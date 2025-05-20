Solapur civic body to survey 500 industrial units after fire incident

Following the fire incident that claimed eight lives at a textile unit, the Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced survey of over 500 industrial units across the city to check safety violations. Officials confirmed that preliminary investigations pointed to unsafe storage, illegal residence in the industrial unit as reasons for casualties. (HT)

Eight persons, including owner, his family members and workers, died in the fire that broke out at the Central Textile Unit on Akkalkot Road Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Solapur.

Sachin Ombase, municipal commissioner, Solapur, said, “There are around 400-500 industrial units. We have observed that some owners have set up illegal residential structures along with permitted industrial units. Following survey, notices will be issued to violators.”

The survey will be carried out along with fire department personnel, MIDC authorities, and town planning officials. It aims to detect encroachments, assess fire safety measures, and verify adherence to zoning regulations, officials said.