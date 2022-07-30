Some candidates will have to contest elections from other wards on OBC quota
Many existing sitting candidates, mainly men from the open category, missed the chance to contest the municipal elections from their wards after the civic body held a lottery to decide Other Backward Class (OBC) seats on Friday.
The Supreme Court on July 20 accepted the recommendations of the Banthia commission to apply 27 per cent OBC reservations in local body elections in Maharashtra.
Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade, said, “Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has a total of 173 seats, among these 46 are reserved for OBC candidates. There is a total of 58 wards and the OBC seats were decided as per the lottery in these wards. So, 57 wards have 3 candidates each and one ward has two candidates.”
As the OBC quota is implemented in some wards, existing sitting candidates will have to either contest the election from other wards or ask either their family members to contest the election.
In some wards, there are many candidates from the general male category. As OBC and women reservations are implemented in these wards, the candidates are upset and thinking of contesting from other wards.
-
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
-
BMC draws lottery to reserve wards under OBC category
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a lottery to reserve seats for the Other Backward Class quota for the upcoming civic elections. On Friday, out of the 236 newly demarcated wards, a draw was held for 219 wards. Out of 219 wards, 63 wards were reserved for the OBC category. Of the 63 seats, 32 were reserved for women candidates under the OBC category.
-
Elgar Parishad case: Arun Ferreira seeks copy of order permitting email interception
Mumbai: one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Arun Ferreira, on Friday alleged that the email recovered from the devices of accused Rona Wilson, by the prosecution was illegally intercepted without any valid authorisation. In his plea, Ferreira claimed that as the prosecution was relying on the evidence, he needed to have a copy of the order authorising the agency to intercept the alleged emails.
-
Commuters ditch share auto, taxi in favour of BEST buses
Auto rickshaws and taxis operate on sharing basis mainly on high-density feeder routes, particularly from business districts to railway stations like Bandra Kurla Complex to Kurla and Bandra station, Kurla station to Mumbai University, Churchgate to Nariman Point, Andheri station to airport and Ghatkopar metro station to Sakinaka. Passengers have stated that auto and taxi drivers charge ₹30 to ₹50 per passenger for less than 2 kilometres.
-
Ludhiana’s main vegetable market a health disaster waiting to happen
Visitors to the city's main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass are routinely greeted by utter chaos, unhygienic conditions and accumulated garbage, with the market administration failing to come up with a sustainable solution for waste disposal, even as a new contract for the same was issued in May this year. The market committee had on June 28 also issued a contract for the lifting of old garbage within 30 days.
