Special arrangements for 88,937 differently-abled voters in Pune district 

“The administration will ensure various facilities at polling stations to help differently-abled voters cast their votes independently and without difficulties,” said Deputy Election Officer Minal Kalaskar. “We aim to make the voting process as smooth as possible for them.”

In response to the Central Election Commission’s concerns over low turnout in the past elections, the Pune district administration has planned public awareness initiatives and practical measures to encourage participation among differently-abled voters. As part of this, Braille-printed ballot papers and Braille voter lists will be provided for visually impaired voters.

According to Kalaskar, there are 88,937 registered differently-abled voters in the district: 11,552 visually impaired, 2,557 physically challenged, 4,499 deaf, and 47,829 with other physical disabilities. Each assembly constituency will have a dedicated polling station managed by officers with disabilities. These stations will also feature Braille-enabled notice boards and voter lists, as well as Braille-printed instructions on voting machines.