Special squad to conduct surprise visits at MTP, sonography centres in Pimpri Chinchwad

In a move to strengthen its fight against female feticide the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has formed a special squad to conduct surprise visits and inspections of sonography and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres. The PCMC has 555 private hospitals 1,310 private clinics, and 236 sonography centres and 140 MTP centres registered with the municipal limits. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The squads will conduct the drives along with the regular inspection carried out every three months, said officials.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, the move is towards effective implementation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.

“The sex ratio in the PCMC area is never constant. However, factors like people coming from other than civic limits for prenatal care and abortion affect the sex ratio,” he said.

Dr Gophane said the squad will conduct the visits and action based on complaints, suspicion or random surprise visits.

“The regular team that works for the MTP and PCPNDT Act implementation will also conduct surprise visits and inspections of the centre once in three months,” he said.

As per PCMC officials, the decline in the female sex ratio is a cause of concern and despite illegal sex determination and female feticide hardly anyone comes forward to complain.

The illegal activities of sex determination are carried out in the centres located in the peripheral areas which need to be monitored.

Another senior officer from PCMC requesting anonymity, said, “During the drive, the squad will verify the centre’s recognition, its record-keeping activity, name and qualification of doctors performing MTP and sonography and other details. Criminal cases will be filed against those found to have committed serious mistakes.”