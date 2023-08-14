NCP members align with BJP after ED action, same case with Jayant Patil

With speculations surrounding Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state unit chief Jayant Patil alligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sharad Pawar on Monday said that some of his colleagues joined BJP after receiving notice from central agencies. However, Jayant Patil is firm on his ideologies. (From left) NCP leader Sharad Pawar along with Chhagan Bhujbal ,Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar at a meeting in Mumbai in 2019. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, his hometown, Pawar said, “Similar attempts are being made with Jayant Patil. I am confident about him, and his stand regarding his ideology is clear.”

Patil’s brother Jaisingrao Patil was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week after he received notice from the central agency.

When asked if topic of Patil switching sides to BJP was discussed during Saturday’s meeting between Pawar senior and his nephew Ajit Pawar, he said, “There was no discussion about Jayant Patil, although I received information about his brother getting an ED notice. Such steps are taken with misuse of power.”

The NCP president also sought to underline that there is no confusion within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over his meeting with Ajit Pawar.

Lasting for over three and a half hours, the meet at Pune businessman Atul Chordia’s residence at Koregaon park led to raised eyebrows in political circles, as Pawar is about to resume his public rallies to connect with his support base later this week.

Pawar said, “The alliance of opposition parties in Maharashtra is united and we will successfully organise the next meeting of opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.”

After his nephew joined ranks with BJP-Shiv Sena, Pawar senior on Monday visited Baramati for the first time.

Following his Pune meeting, which both sides tried to keep under wraps even as visuals aired by some television channels revealed about the meet, MVA constituents Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) sought the NCP chief to clear the confusion, as such meetings between the uncle and nephew create a trigger in the political circles.

When asked about the confusion, a visibly upset Pawar senior asked media not to create more confusion by asking the same question. Earlier at Solapur on Sunday, the 82-year-old leader had said that meeting a member of the family cannot be an issue of debate. “I don’t know how much you know, but Ajit is my nephew and is part of the Pawar family, I am the eldest. So, if anyone is coming to meet the eldest person in the family, or that elderly calls someone to meet, it cannot be a topic of debate.” He also reiterated that his faction will not go with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NCP has no association with “factions from MVA” which align with the BJP at the state and national and level, Pawar senior said at Baramati, alluding to the move by his nephew.

The NCP founder also sidestepped a question on an editorial in Monday’s issue of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ expressing displeasure over the frequent meetings between him and Ajit Pawar.

