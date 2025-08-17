Speeding car rams into DCP Himmat Jadhav’s official vehicle, two injured

A speeding car crashed head-on into the official vehicle of deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav on the stretch from Mundhwa Chowk to Keshavnagar at around 10.30pm on Friday leaving the driver and vehicle operator with minor injuries. The police have registered a case against the car driver, identified as Samdeep Manmohan Singh, 30, of Keshavnagar in Mundhwa and hailing from Haryana. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Constable Sharad Pawar lodged a complaint at the Mundhwa police station regarding the accident.

According to the police, Pawar serves as an operator for Jadhav’s official vehicle. On Friday night, Jadhav, accompanied by driver Vinod Kondhalkar and operator Pawar was conducting a visit to the Kumbharwada area in Mundhwa to address crowding and traffic issues near a Ganesh idol collection point.

After completing the inspection, the vehicle was returning towards Mundhwa Chowk from Keshavnagar when an Alto car approaching from the opposite direction hit Jadhav’s vehicle near Keshvali Apartment.

The impact left Pawar with injuries to his upper lip and teeth and Kondhalkar sustained head bruise. Jadhav, who occupied back seat, was unharmed, officials said, adding Manishkumar Sumankumar Singh, 28, of Shubh Shagun Society in Kharadi was seated with Samdeep.

Inspector Babasaheb Nikam said, “We have detained two persons in connection with the accident involving the official vehicle of DCP (traffic) under charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering citizens safety.”