Speeding truck rams in 10 vehicles on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass

A speeding truck hit as many as 10 vehicles that were stranded in a traffic jam on the slope of the Vadgaon Bridge on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass around 9.45 am on Tuesday. There were no casualties, said police officials.

According to police officials, eight cars, an SUV of the Pune rural police and a tempo were damaged in the accident. All these vehicles were heading towards Chandni Chowk from the Navale bridge on the bypass.

There was a traffic jam between the Vadgaon Bridge and the Mutha river bridge on the bypass when the truck went on hitting the stationary vehicles. The accident threw the vehicular movement out of gear for almost two hours. Traffic resumed at 12 noon after the damaged vehicles were cleared.

Constable Rahul Jadhav who was driving the SUV of the district rural police, said, “We were on VIP duty and were returning to Pashan. There was a traffic jam. The speeding truck rammed into vehicles including ours. After the truck hit our vehicle, it spun and changed its direction. The truck halted after hitting our vehicle.”

Senior inspector Shailesh Shankhe of Sinhagad Road police said, “We have detained the truck driver, who is a resident of Rajasthan. The truck was heading towards Mumbai from Kolhapur. The truck driver claimed that the brakes did not apply despite pressing the pedals”.