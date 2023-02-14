Home / Cities / Pune News / Speeding truck rams in 10 vehicles on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass

Speeding truck rams in 10 vehicles on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass

pune news
Updated on Feb 14, 2023 10:43 PM IST

A speeding truck hit as many as 10 vehicles that were stranded in a traffic jam on the slope of the Vadgaon Bridge on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass around 9

A speeding truck hit as many as 10 vehicles that were stranded in a traffic jam on the slope of the Vadgaon Bridge on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass around 9.45 am on Tuesday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
A speeding truck hit as many as 10 vehicles that were stranded in a traffic jam on the slope of the Vadgaon Bridge on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass around 9.45 am on Tuesday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A speeding truck hit as many as 10 vehicles that were stranded in a traffic jam on the slope of the Vadgaon Bridge on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass around 9.45 am on Tuesday. There were no casualties, said police officials.

According to police officials, eight cars, an SUV of the Pune rural police and a tempo were damaged in the accident. All these vehicles were heading towards Chandni Chowk from the Navale bridge on the bypass.

There was a traffic jam between the Vadgaon Bridge and the Mutha river bridge on the bypass when the truck went on hitting the stationary vehicles. The accident threw the vehicular movement out of gear for almost two hours. Traffic resumed at 12 noon after the damaged vehicles were cleared.

Constable Rahul Jadhav who was driving the SUV of the district rural police, said, “We were on VIP duty and were returning to Pashan. There was a traffic jam. The speeding truck rammed into vehicles including ours. After the truck hit our vehicle, it spun and changed its direction. The truck halted after hitting our vehicle.”

Senior inspector Shailesh Shankhe of Sinhagad Road police said, “We have detained the truck driver, who is a resident of Rajasthan. The truck was heading towards Mumbai from Kolhapur. The truck driver claimed that the brakes did not apply despite pressing the pedals”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out