SPI transferred for alleged laxity

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 15, 2024 04:37 PM IST

The senior police inspectors of Hadapsar and Lonikand police stations have been transferred for alleged laxity in handling their respective cases, said police officials.

Frustrated with the alleged delay in police action, he set himself ablaze. Jadhav sustained 90% burn injuries and his condition is critical now (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Senior police inspector Vishvajeet Kaingade of Lonikand police station was found lax in handling the case of a youth, 28, Rohidas Jadhav, who set himself ablaze outside Wagholi police station Tuesday morning. According to the authorities, there were disputes among the housing society members over vehicle parking spots and other trivial issues. On Tuesday, Jadhav approached the police claiming that there was a delay in police action in the case. Frustrated with the alleged delay in police action, he set himself ablaze. Jadhav sustained 90% burn injuries and his condition is critical now.

A day after the incident, the Lonikand police booked 15 people, including the builder of the housing society under the Atrocities Act. The accused have been identified as builder Sachin Jadhav, Gajanana Abnave, Sangram Abnave, Sayali Abnave and 10 others. According to the officials, the accused deliberately did not allow Jadhav to use the parking space, terrace and other amenities due to his caste.

In the other case, senior police inspector Ravindra Shelke of Hadapsar police station was transferred for laxity in a case where police staffers allegedly misbehaved with a suspect. According to the police, a complaint was lodged at Hadapsar police station under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 1 regarding a theft. Based on suspicions raised by the complainants about their maid, the police on February 9 issued a CrPC section 160 notice to the maid and called her to the Magarpatta city police chowki for enquiry. The maid alleged that the police beat her up badly and did not even give her water. A video of the alleged mistreatment went viral on social media.

Acting on this, the police suspended assistant police inspector Pramod Dorkar of Hadapsar police station and constables Usha Sonkamble and Vaishali Udmale. Deputy commissioner of police (zone 5) R Raja confirmed that a non-cognisable offence has been filed against police staffers at Hadapsar police station and further investigation in this case is underway.

