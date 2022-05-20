SpiceJet Delhi-Shirdi flight diverted to Mumbai; due to bad weather
PUNE Devotees of Sai Baba who boarded SpiceJet flight SG 953 from Delhi to Shirdi were in for a hard time as first the flight was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather at Shirdi airport and subsequently, the same flight which was again to take off from Shirdi to Delhi was cancelled as it was stuck in Mumbai.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “SpiceJet flight SG 953 dated May 19, 2022, operating from Delhi to Shirdi was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather at Shirdi airport. The flight departed from Delhi at 2.50pm and was scheduled to land in Shirdi at 4.50pm. Due to strong crosswinds however, the flight could not land at Shirdi airport. At 5.10pm, the captain, after attempting two approaches, decided to divert to Mumbai where the aircraft landed at 5.35 pm.”
“Shirdi airport operates under visual flight rules (VFR) and flight operations are not permitted after sunset hence passengers were given the option of hotel accommodation in Mumbai or travel by road in coaches provided by SpiceJet. Around 50 passengers opted for the hotel accommodation and the remaining passengers decided to travel from Mumbai to Shirdi by road,” he said.
Flyers from both Delhi and Shirdi had to face a lot of inconvenience and they claimed that the airline staff wasn’t responsive to their queries.
Deepak Arora tweeted, “My uncle was travelling by SG 953 from Delhi to Shirdi but the flight was diverted to Mumbai. Since 2.15 pm, he is on the flight without tea or coffee. He is not getting any information about when the flight will take off. Can someone provide an update? When will the flight take off?” (sic)
“He is a diabetic patient. And in the meantime, please arrange some tea/coffee for him so that he can take his medicine. The airhostess already told him that there is no tea or coffee on the flight. A very pathetic experience… Now after being stranded at the airport for five hours, the staff is telling them to get off from the craft and go to Shirdi by themselves. There is no alternate conveyance provided by the airline. SpiceJet must compensate for this,” (sic) Arora said in his tweet.
Rucha Srivastava, whose family was stuck at Shirdi airport, said, “My family is trying to talk with the staff at Shirdi airport but no action has been taken yet. First, they were saying they would send the passengers to Nashik airport for a night flight to Delhi. Now, they are saying that the flight is scheduled on May 20 morning. The staff themselves is clueless and no arrangement has been made. Ideally, this should have been taken care of as soon as the flight was cancelled.”
-
UPSIDA fast tracks ₹700 crore SLMG Beverages’ investment in Purvanchal region
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a stalwart in industrial prowess which is evident from the inward investments being made in the state by large conglomerates. Adding another feather in its cap, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority is facilitating another mega project by SLMG Beverages. SLMG Beverages will set up a fruit juice unit worth ₹700 crore in Purvanchal in Trishundi industrial area in Amethi.
-
HC rejects LU prof’s plea to quash FIR lodged against him
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejected Lucknow University professor Ravi Kant's petition seeking to quash FIR lodged against him in connection with his controversial statement on Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue. The FIR was lodged against Prof Ravi Kant at Hasanganj police station on May 10 on charges of creating enmity between two communities and disturbing social harmony.
-
Pune district admin forms special squad for vigilance on ‘weekend crowd’ at Bhatghar dam
PUNE After the tragic incident, wherein five women from a family drowned in the backwaters of the Bhatghar dam in Bhor tehsil on Thursday, the Pune district administration has taken major steps to avoid such incidents in the future and especially on the weekends. Apart from that, the district administration will also install signage boards and barricade certain areas. The Bhatghar dam is around 45 kms away from Pune city.
-
Row over Indonesian artiste’s programme at Gorakhpur tech university
LUCKNOW Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur on Thursday, alleging that the varsity had “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artiste for a cultural programme organised on the campus. Many teachers and families were present during the said programme, according to the university press release. There was no justification for any kind of demonstration, the press release reads.
-
Private guards will now enhance security at Pune railway station
PUNE Taking note of the suspicious object found at the Pune railway station last week, and a bid to enhance the security arrangements, the Pune railway division has now decided to deploy additional security personnel in and around the station premises. Apart from the existing Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police which are inadequate for vigilance, now, the railways will hire contract-based security guards.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics