SpiceJet flight returns to Pune Airport due to technical glitch

A SpiceJet flight (SG 937) from Pune to Delhi had to return and land at the city airport on Monday after the pilot detected a technical issue mid-air. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, SpiceJet said in a statement. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to initial information, the aircraft had taken off as per schedule, but within a short duration of flying, the pilot noticed a technical problem and sought permission from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to return. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airport authorities clarified that it was not treated as an emergency, as no ‘Mayday’ distress call was made to ATC. They confirmed that the pilot’s decision was precautionary and based purely on technical grounds.

Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport, said, “A SpiceJet flight operating from Pune to Delhi took off as per schedule. After some time in the air, the pilot felt there was a technical snag in the aircraft. As a precautionary measure, the pilot decided to return to Pune Airport. No emergency landing was declared, and no Mayday call was received by ATC. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were secure.”

SpiceJet airlines spokesperson in an official statement said, “SpiceJet flight SG 937 on September 1, 2025, operating from Pune to Delhi, returned to Pune shortly after take-off. Following take-off, the flap transit light illuminated, and the operating crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to return to Pune. The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned normally. The aircraft did not make an emergency landing. Affected passengers are being accommodated on alternate flights or offered full refunds.”