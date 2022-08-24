SPM educational institutions seek permission to cut down dangerous trees
After the tree falling incident Shikshan Prasarak Mandali’s (SPM) various educational institutions have taken a step to identify dangerous trees in their premises
After the tree falling incident at the SP College premises on Monday, the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali’s (SPM) various educational institutions including SP College and other schools have taken a step to identify dangerous trees in their premises. On Tuesday, these institutions wrote a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) garden department requesting permission to cut down dangerous branches or shifting the trees.
In his letter, SP College principal Prof Sunil Gaikwad stated that, “There are many trees in the campus around the main gate and near hostels. Daily students, staff, parents frequent the campus, and for their safety, we request you to grant permission to cut down dangerous branches or trees.”
Similarly, a letter has also been sent by the principal of Nutan Marathi Vidyalay girls’ high school and junior college wherein the tree audit is mentioned
Talking about these permissions, Ashok Ghorpade PMC garden department head said, “We will conduct an inspection of these dangerous trees in the college and school premises. Process of granting permission will be as per the rules.”
On Monday, a 30-foot-tall tree fell near the boys’ hostel at SP College, killing a gardener and injuring three others.
-
Workshop on rabi crops in Ludhiana: V-C calls for better propagation of PAU- recommended varieties
At the concluding day of two-day research and extension specialists' workshop on rabi crops on Wednesday, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the need for a greater collaboration between all extension functionaries of the state and a special focus on better propagation of PAU-recommended varieties to benefit maximum number of farmers. Techniques of management of agroforestry system were discussed by Rishi Indra Singh Gill and Navneet Kaur from the department of forestry and natural resources.
-
SSPU, Energy Swaraj Foundation sign joint declaration to mitigate climate change impact
The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University is the first university in India to sign a joint declaration with Energy Swaraj Foundation as a part of their social obligation toward society. The event was attended by dignitaries, teaching, non-teaching staff and students on Wednesday. SB Mujumdar, president, SSPU president (chancellor), said, “Humanity is responsible for the climate change and human beings should differentiate between need and greed to solve the climate change impact.”
-
Ludhiana | ‘Pigs infected with African swine fever need to be culled’
As several African Swine Fever cases are being reported in pigs in Patiala district, veterinary experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Wednesday organised an online panel discussion with over 100 livestock farmers and informed them about measures to be taken up to protect pigs. Tele-advisory helpline numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834 have been shared through which farmers can contact the university on any working day.
-
SC prohibits Mumbai Metro from cutting any more trees in Aarey
New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited of strict action if any tree in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area has been cut in violation of the company's affidavit filed on August 5 in connection with the construction of a shed on 33 hectares of land inside Aarey. “In that case, you (MMRC) will not go ahead with any development work,” the bench said.
-
63K seats vacant after three regular rounds of FYJC admissions in Pune
A total 63,977 seats remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region after completion of three regular rounds of the first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions. In the third regular round, a total 55,040 seats were available for which 38,615 students were eligible out of which 12,253 students were allotted a college. Of the 12,253 students allotted a college, only 4,704 students took admission in the third regular round.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics