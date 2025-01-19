Sports department cancels tender after NCP raises objections, issues fresh one

The sports department has cancelled its earlier tender and issued a fresh one following objections raised by the Nationalist Congress Party (SP). Sports Minister Dattatray Bharne was unavailable for comment as he was attending a two-day NCP workshop in Shirdi. (HT PHOTO)

NCP (SP) spokesperson Sunil Mane alleged that the previous tender was tailored to benefit a single bidder.

“The entire process seemed designed with a particular bidder in mind. I raised these objections with Sports Minister Dattatray Bharne, who assured me he would address the issue,” Mane said.

He added, “As promised, the sports department issued a new tender on Friday, acknowledging the concerns we raised. We welcome this corrective action. I also wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed the matter with Minister Bharne.”

Sports Minister Dattatray Bharne was unavailable for comment as he was attending a two-day NCP workshop in Shirdi. An official from the sports department, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed, “We have issued a new tender.”

The earlier tender, worth ₹230 crore for the procurement of sports and gym equipment, was part of a three-year agreement with a total contract value of ₹690 crore. Mane alleged that the tender’s terms were exclusionary. “The conditions required the bidder to supply equipment to 500 locations under a single contract, effectively disqualifying smaller yet experienced firms,” he said.

The decision to cancel and reissue the tender has been seen as a positive step, addressing concerns about transparency and fair competition in the procurement process.