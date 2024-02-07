 SPPU admin appeals for peace on university campus - Hindustan Times
SPPU admin appeals for peace on university campus

SPPU admin appeals for peace on university campus

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 07, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Post vandalism at Lalit Kala Kendra, SPPU administration issues statement on Tuesday urging everyone to maintain peace and non-violence on the campus

Pune: Following incidents of vandalism at Lalit Kala Kendra, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration issued a statement on Tuesday, urging everyone to maintain peace and non-violence on the campus.

Post vandalism at Lalit Kala Kendra, SPPU administration issues statement on Tuesday urging everyone to maintain peace and non-violence on the campus. (HT FILE)

In the wake of the recent event at the Lalit Kala Kendra department, legal actions are being conducted by the police administration.

Also, in accordance with the University Act, the University has taken serious notice of the incident and has immediately constituted a fact-finding commission chaired by a former District Judge.

“All necessary actions are being taken by the university in this regard. Students, citizens, institutions, organisations, and all elements of society should try their best to ensure that there will be no disruption or obstacles in the academic and administrative work of the university while expressing their thoughts, opinions, and feelings and that the educational environment of the university will remain good,” said the university statement.

On February 3, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha Pune allegedly vandalised the Lalit Kala Kendra at SPPU.

