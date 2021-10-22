Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU admissions impacted by pandemic, extensions for some courses
The response to the science and humanities stream is good compared to other streams. The pandemic has certainly impacted the admission process at SPPU as students from rural areas have not come forward to take admissions this year, says official
Admissions to various postgraduate and other courses are currently underway at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and 4,300 out of the 6,500 seats available with 200 courses across departments have been filled up.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:21 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE: Admissions to various postgraduate and other courses are currently underway at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and 4,300 out of the 6,500 seats available with 200 courses across departments have been filled up. However with less number of admissions, the deadline for admission to several courses across departments has been extended.

Rajesh Raherkar, SPPU assistant registrar (admissions), said, “Currently, the admission process for all courses available with the SPPU which include postgraduate, certificate and diploma courses, is underway. For some of the courses, the admission process has been completed while for others, we have given extensions due to less number of admissions. There are a total 6,500 seats available for 200 different courses, out of which 4,300 admissions have been completed.”

“The response to the science and humanities stream is good compared to other streams. The pandemic has certainly impacted the admission process as students from rural areas have not come forward to take admissions this year,” Raherkar said.

While admissions to the SPPU’s postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses began a few months ago, the process has been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The university campus has still not reopened due to which students are unable to visit the campus and get their admission-related queries resolved.

Tushar Badare, a student from Nanded said, “I had applied for the postgraduate Master of Arts (MA) course and wanted to specialise in History. However as the college and university have not yet reopened, I haven’t confirmed my admission. I will now visit Pune and complete my admission process as the university and offline lectures are set to begin.”

