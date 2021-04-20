SPPU amends rules to give old students opportunity to complete unfinished degree

An ammendment was made by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) academic council on Tuesday to allow students who left their degree education incomplete an opportunity to complete their unfinished degree.

Several students pursuing their graduation or post-graduation courses left their education in between due to various problems like family issues, financially problem, physical problem or any other issues.

After a few years, some of them want to complete their course and get the degree, but till then a new syllabus takes over and things are completely changed.

Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of the board of examination and evaluation said, “The SPPU academic council has decided to give a similar opportunity to students before academic year 2016-17 to appear for the examination if they want. Now, they can take new subjects and appear for the exams and complete their pending graduate or post graduate degree courses.”

In order to enforce this decision, new changes have been made by SPPU’s senior officials. Students who left college before the academic year 2016-17 can take subjects of the current syllabus for their remaining degree course, appear for the examination and get the degree completed.

Earlier, there was no option for such students to appear for the exams with a previous syllabus. A decision was taken by the SPPU’s academic council that students with old syllabus can now appear for the exams with new subjects. It will benefit thousands of students who can again join back their education and complete their degree.

Welcoming this decision of SPPU, Kedar Mane who had left his engineering degree course way back in 2010 said, “I left my mechanical engineering degree course in the last year due to some personal family issues. I had to work to earn money for my family and it was not possible for me to continue education and job at one time. Now I am happy that I can take new subjects and complete my engineering degree.”