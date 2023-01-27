Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU announces annual awards for 2023

SPPU announces annual awards for 2023

pune news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

On the occasion of Republic Day, Dr Sanjiv Sonwane, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), announced various awards given annually by the university

On the occasion of Republic Day, Dr Sanjiv Sonwane, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), announced various awards given annually by the university. (HT FILE PHOTO)
On the occasion of Republic Day, Dr Sanjiv Sonwane, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), announced various awards given annually by the university. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

On the occasion of Republic Day, Dr Sanjiv Sonwane, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), announced various awards given annually by the university.

The awards will be presented on February 10, the university’s anniversary. This year’s youth award in the field of arts has been announced to actress Prajakta Mali. Preyesha Deshmukh has received the award in the field of sports, while Dr Ranjit Kashid will be honoured for his research work.

Dr Amol Waghmare has received an award in the field of social work.

According to information provided by the SPPU administration, Dr DY Patil College of Pharmacy, Akurdi has been honoured in the Vocational Course Urban Division.

Dr JD Pawar College of Pharmacy in Nashik has received the rural award section. SVKT College, Nashik, has been awarded the Urban Division Non-Professional Course Award. While Vidya Pratishthan’s College of Arts, Commerce, and Science, Baramati has won the rural area award for best-performing college.

The Department of Microbiology has received the Outstanding University Department distinction. Dr Ashwini Deshpande, Dr Madhuri Javale and Dr Charushila Patil have received the Outstanding Innovative Educational Achievement Award. Professor Dr Pooja Doshi of SPPU’s Department of Chemistry received the Outstanding Research Award.

“Dr Rajnish Barnabus and Dr Subhash Ahire have received the Outstanding Librarian Award. Dr Keshav Nandurkar, Dr Adiseshaiya Meda, Dr Bapu Jagdale, and Dr Pandit Shelke have received outstanding principal awards, “SPPU Pro Vice Chancellor Sanjeev Sonawane stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out