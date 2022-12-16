SPPU conducts audit of affiliated research institutions

With admissions for Ph.D courses currently underway across all research institutions affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the SPPU administration has started checking all these affiliated institutions and will also conduct an academic and administrative audit of these institutions across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.

According to information shared by the SPPU administration, admissions for Ph.D programmes are underway with interviews being taken by various departments and affiliated research centres at present. After the interviews are over, the final admission process will be carried out.

For this purpose, the SPPU is collecting information from its research centres in Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Silvasa to know the current status of these research centres. Whereas in the meetings held by the SPPU dean, it was decided to also carry out an academic and administrative audit of these centres. Accordingly, district-wise committees have been formed for audit purposes, and the detailed schedule of the audit will be provided by the university administration.

A senior official at the SPPU said on condition of anonymity, “Now, the audit of these research centres has been completed yesterday and soon, the report will be submitted by the district-wise committees. Only those research centres will be allowed to carry out Ph.D admissions that are recommended by the committee members, and if there are any problems or issues at the centres, the same will be conveyed to the centre heads.”