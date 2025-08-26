Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
SPPU directs ALC to submit revised report on student protests

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 07:08 am IST

SPPU on Monday rejected initial report submitted by Army Law College (ALC) on student protests earlier this month against principal and registrar

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Monday rejected the initial report submitted by Army Law College (ALC) on the student protests earlier this month against the college principal and registrar. The university has directed the college to submit the report again, this time with more details regarding how the administration has addressed the grievances raised by the students.

SPPU (in pic) on Monday rejected initial report submitted by Army Law College (ALC) on student protests earlier this month against principal and registrar. (HT FILE )
University pro vice-chancellor Parag Kalkar said, “The report submitted by the ALC merely stated that the ‘issues have been resolved’ without providing any explanation of the process, steps taken, or evidence of redressal. The SPPU has now asked the college to submit the report again, clearly outlining the measures implemented, procedure followed, and whether all student concerns have been adequately addressed.”

“The college has been told to send a revised report with all the necessary details, including how exactly they resolved the issues raised by the students, and what mechanism was followed. A vague statement is not acceptable in such a serious matter,” Kalkar said.

Earlier this month, around 300 ALC students staged a protest alleging academic mismanagement, harassment, and violation of university norms under principal Madhushree Joshi and registrar colonel Suneel Mann. Their demands included removal of the principal, reinstatement of the Student Council, and formation of an independent grievance redressal body.

While classes were resumed at the college, the protest was paused after the chairman interacted with the students and promised to take action, raising concerns over accountability and transparency in handling student grievances.

