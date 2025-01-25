SPPU imposes 10 lakh fine on Abeda Inamdar College for 2016 Murud- Janjira drowning incident

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Abeda Inamdar College, operated by the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society, nine years after the tragic incident of drowning. In February 2016, as many as 14 students drowned during a trip to MurudJanjira. (PTI FILE)

In February 2016, as many as 14 students drowned during a trip to Murud Janjira. The students along with teachers and support staffers had come for the college-sponsored annual picnic which turned into a tragedy.

“Discussions regarding the committee’s report on action to be taken against the college were held in the university’s management council headed by three members. The university has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on the concerned college. It is necessary to ensure the implementation of the university’s decision. Otherwise, the university will be compelled to take further action if required,” said Prof Devidas Vayadande, member, SPPU management council.

Discussions regarding the matter were held in various governing bodies of the varsity. A written explanation was sought from the college. The university found the college guilty and imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh per student. However, the college filed an appeal against the decision in 2019 with the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, New Delhi. The commission neither took any decision on the matter nor issued any directives to halt the action.

“For the past nine years, we have been striving to take action against the college administration responsible for the Murud Janjira tragedy. A few days ago, we submitted a memorandum to the university administration demanding action against the college,” said Shivaji Salgar, parent of a deceased student.

An official of the college had said the institution had issued a circular laying down precautions for picnic trips.

Parents of the students, however, said the youngsters had not been warned about the high tide and going into the deep sea.