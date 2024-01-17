SPPU instructs affiliated colleges to strictly prevent ragging incidents

Taking cognisance of ragging incidents, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now given strict instructions to affiliated colleges to take preventive measures and submit first- and second- semester reports about the measures taken by them. The state government has implemented the Maharashtra Prevention of Ragging Act 1999 in order to prevent all forms of ragging in all non-agricultural universities and educational institutions of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information shared by the SPPU administration, strict instructions have been given to the affiliated colleges to implement measures to prevent ragging and submit reports about the measures taken in both the first and second semester.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The state government has implemented the Maharashtra Prevention of Ragging Act 1999 in order to prevent all forms of ragging in all non-agricultural universities and educational institutions of the state. Similarly, the acts and provisions announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) have already been notified for the information and implementation of the colleges. Therefore, it is necessary to make strict efforts to prevent incidents of ragging from taking place in the future.

“Against this background, colleges affiliated to the university, recognised institutes as well as post-graduate departments, should inform the admitted students about the relevant acts and spread awareness in order to prevent ragging among the students. Also, it is mandatory for the college, institute or post-graduate department to follow the acts of the UGC precisely and strictly,” said the circular issued by the SPPU.

Welcoming the move, professor Prasad Jadhav, a senior education expert, said, “There are always cases of ragging taking place in colleges but they are not looked at properly by the college administration. So now when it is made compulsory to take preventive measures, the college administration will work on it seriously.”