SPPU kicks-off online exam for 93 courses, admission delay irks wards
The online entrance examination for admission to various graduate, post-graduate and other courses of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges is being held from July 21 to 24 at 22 centres across India, including Maharashtra. A total of 21,670 applications have been received for admissions to these various courses. The exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 100 marks. With the admission process already delayed, this year, overall admissions to the university and its affiliated colleges are going to be much delayed. Meanwhile, there will be no entrance exam for courses where the number of applications received is less than the admission capacity of the said courses and an email to that effect has been sent to all the students.
Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU, said, “We have started the admission process, for which online entrance exams are being held. After a gap of two years, the entrance exam is being held in online mode at various centres and once the exam is over, results will be declared. Though the admission process is a bit delayed, we will try to complete it by the end of August.”
The admission process for a total of 174 courses, including graduate, post-graduate, post-graduate diploma and certificate, is underway. The entrance exam from July 21 to 24 is for admission to 93 out of the 174 courses. A total of 7,850 seats are available in all 174 courses.
“The students have to go to the centres to give the examination, and all the information regarding this has been given to them,” said Sonawane.
On the other hand, students who have applied for various courses are a bit disappointed due to the delay in the process. Meenakshi Tingre, who has applied for a post-graduate course in the science stream, said, “The admission process to various other private universities has already been completed or is in its last stage. If we do not get admission in SPPU, there is a fear of losing one academic year. It should have started much earlier so we had a choice to make amongst universities.”
While Kuldeep Ambekar, a law student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “There are thousands of students who cannot afford to take admission in private universities and have to wait for the admission process of university courses to start. If there is such delay despite all other things being in place after the pandemic, it will adversely affect students’ careers.”
-
High court refuses to entertain PIL for clean milk for Delhiites
"Under which jurisdiction can the high court advise the LG? I have not seen any provision in the Constitution which empowers the high court to advise the LG", the bench told the petitioner, a lawyer.
-
Sus-Pashan bridge work to be completed by August-end
PUNE The work of the Sus-Pashan bridge has reached the final stage and will be completed by August-end, said officials. The work on the bridge has already been delayed as it was expected to be completed in March 2022. The work above the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway is complete and major work is going on at the side ends of the bridge.
-
IRCTC increases meal prices for premium trains, passengers unhappy
PUNE The next time you travel by premium trains and order any meals then be prepared to shell out more, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has increased rates of breakfast, lunch and dinner by Rs 50. As per the circular issued by IRCTC, these new catering charges will apply to all the premium trains like Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express across the country.
-
Four Maharashtra subdivisions report excess rainfall
Pune: Four subdivisions of Maharashtra have recorded excess rains till third week of July despite a brief lull in rainfall activity. Maharashtra has reported 45 per cent excess rainfall with only Sangli district registering deficiency. All other districts in the state have logged normal or excess rainfall. Pune district has reported 65 per cent excess rainfall till July 20. Drought-prone Marathwada registered 80 per cent excess rainfall and Vidarbha 54 per cent till July 20.
-
Akhilesh alleges massive corruption under Yogi govt
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged “massive loot” by ministers and bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the government's “zero tolerance” policy against corruption had been exposed. His attack comes a day after a purported letter by U.P. minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring hKhatik surfaced on social media.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics