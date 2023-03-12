Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU launches four-year B.Sc blended course with Melbourne university

SPPU launches four-year B.Sc blended course with Melbourne university

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 12, 2023 07:29 PM IST

In partnership with Melbourne university in Australia, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon begin a four-year bachelor of science (B.Sc) blended degree. Since 2018, SPPU has offered the programme; however, it was previously a three-year B.Sc. course.

Since 2018, SPPU has offered the programme; however, it was previously a three-year B.Sc. course. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Also, under this course, students will now be able to spend one of the semesters in Australia.

The University of Melbourne launched this course in three universities in India this year-- Madras University, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management and SPPU.

Vice-chancellor of SPPU Karbhari Kale and vice-chancellor of Melbourne University Duncan Maskell, vice-chancellor, of University of Madras S Gowri dignitaries were present during the official launch at the SPPU campus recently.

On this occasion, University of Melbourne vice-chancellor Duncan Maskell, said, “We are offering these educational courses so that Indian students will have access to international educational prospects. We are happy to work with reputed universities in India.”

Meanwhile, students can currently take a three-year degree in chemistry, physics, ecology, and geology. In the future, a four-year degree can be taken in the same subject. In addition, Indian students can study up to six master’s subjects in their final year so they can fast-track a master’s degree from a suite of disciplines including science, engineering, public health and data science.

“The Bachelor of Science dual degree is aligned with India’s National Educational Policy, which encourages exchange and interaction with esteemed international institutions such as the University of Melbourne. Our students develop the foundation needed to pursue international opportunities and graduate with a qualification that will enable them to design their own destiny,” said Kale.

Story Saved
