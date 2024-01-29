 SPPU may further extend application deadline due to parallel reservations’ ordinance - Hindustan Times
SPPU may further extend application deadline due to parallel reservations' ordinance

SPPU may further extend application deadline due to parallel reservations’ ordinance

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 29, 2024 08:24 AM IST

On January 25, the general administration department of the state government issued an ordinance clarifying that parallel reservation be strictly implemented in direct service recruitment

While recruitment to 111 posts in various departments of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is underway and candidates have been given an extension till January 30 to apply, there is a possibility that the deadline for application may be extended further given that a revised advertisement has to be published owing to the parallel reservations’ ordinance released by the state government.

The university administration is expecting about 5,000 applications for the 111 seats.
The university administration is expecting about 5,000 applications for the 111 seats. (HT PHOTO)

On January 25, the general administration department of the state government issued an ordinance clarifying that parallel reservation be strictly implemented in direct service recruitment. While provision has been made for 30% reservation for women, 4% reservation for disabled persons, 5% reservation for athletes etc. in the parallel reservation category. Therefore, for recruitment to the 111 posts, a new advertisement will have to be published including 4% reservation for disabled people in parallel reservation. As a result, it is being conveyed by the university officials that the deadline for accepting applications for the university posts has to be extended now.

An SPPU senior administration officer on condition of anonymity said, “As per the new ordinance, there is need to make changes in the advertisement given for recruitment to vacant posts in the SPPU. Soon, we will be publishing the new advertisement and hence, the application deadline will also be extended.”

The university administration is expecting about 5,000 applications for the 111 seats. It is estimated that due to extension of the application deadline, the number of applications may increase further. Therefore, a circular in this regard is likely to be published by the university in the next two days.

