SPPU okays proposals for student welfare, intl academic collab & social justice

PUNE: The management council of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on June 24 approved a series of significant proposals aimed at strengthening student welfare, social justice, international academic collaboration, research opportunities and infrastructure development. SPPU approved proposals aimed at strengthening student welfare, social justice, international academic collaboration, research opportunities and infrastructure development. (HT FILE)

Among the major proposals, the council approved academic collaboration agreements with the Russian Peoples’ Friendship University (RUDN) in Moscow, University of Bayreuth in Germany, and University of Sussex in the United Kingdom. These agreements will facilitate academic cooperation, and joint research and student exchange programmes; providing students and researchers with greater access to global educational opportunities.

To promote Indian knowledge traditions and value-based education, the council approved initiatives in collaboration with Pune-based Shri Sadguru Group for establishing a ‘Centre for Indian Languages and Indian Knowledge Systems’ along with programmes focused on Indian lifestyle and value education.

In a move to enhance industry-oriented learning, the council approved the launch of various certificate and degree programmes through its department of technology in collaboration with Edulab Education Exchange Pvt. Ltd. The programmes are expected to offer skill-based training aligned with industry requirements.

The council sanctioned the introduction of a specialised postgraduate programme, MSc in virology, at the university’s department of biotechnology in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The programme is expected to create new opportunities for higher education and research in biotechnology and virology.

Several student-centric welfare measures were approved. The council gave its nod for the construction of a new hostel for other backward class (OBC) students at the university’s Ahilyanagar sub-centre; a step aimed at improving access to higher education for students from rural and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Towards social inclusion, the council granted in-principle approval to waive academic fees for transgender students. The decision is expected to encourage greater participation of transgender students in higher education.

The council also approved renewal of the insurance policy for the Jayakar Library to safeguard its valuable collection of rare books, manuscripts and research material. Additionally, the council renewed the student accident insurance scheme, which covers students enrolled in all affiliated colleges and provides financial assistance in case of accidents.

The council increased the allocation for the Student Development Board’s student safety insurance scheme and emergency student assistance fund.

A university official said, “The management council approved the distribution of ₹19 crore under the University Quality Improvement Scheme for 2026-27. The funds will support a range of initiatives, including financial assistance for CCTV installation for examination-related work in affiliated colleges and recognised institutions, workshops for boards of studies, implementation and review of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, preparation for the fourth year of undergraduate programmes, student seminars, internship workshops, anti-drug awareness programmes and financial support for installing solar systems in affiliated colleges”.

The decisions will strengthen the SPPU’s efforts in the areas of student welfare, social justice, research, international engagement and quality education; and create new opportunities for students; and enhance the institution’s overall academic ecosystem.