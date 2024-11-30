SPPU professor recruitment process put on hold

The recruitment of faculty vacancies in various universities in the state, including Savitribai Phule Pune University, is currently underway. The varsity has received more than 6,000 applications for 111 posts and it is currently scrutinising the applications. However, SPPU has received a letter from the governor’s office to put on hold the recruitment process until further orders. The varsity has received more than 6,000 applications for 111 posts and it is currently scrutinising the applications. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The SPPU has received a letter from the governor’s office stating that the university should not recruit professors until further orders,” said Jyoti Bhakere, in-charge registrar, SPPU.

Specific provisions have been made in the University Act to recruit professors. Before changing the recruitment process, the University Act will have to be amended. Therefore, there is curiosity about what decision will be taken by the Governor’s Office regarding professor recruitment now.

“There should be transparency in the recruitment process,” said Prof Shantaram Gandhi, an aspirant who has applied for the post.