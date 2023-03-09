Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU senate meeting to be held on March 11

SPPU senate meeting to be held on March 11

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 09, 2023 09:29 PM IST

The meeting will cover several ideas, including streamlining the exam schedules, approving new courses under the choice-based credit system, creating an "election reforms board" to handle the senate elections more effectively etc.

The meeting of the newly elected senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be held on March 11, at Dnyaneshwar hall on the campus at 11 am. In the meeting, various ideas proposed by the senators will be discussed.

The meeting will be held at Dnyaneshwar hall on the campus at 11 am. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The meeting will cover several ideas, including streamlining the exam schedules, approving new courses under the choice-based credit system, creating an “election reforms board” to handle the senate elections more effectively moving forward, and others.

Sunil Lokhande, senate member’s, main recommendation is to notify students five days in advance if the examination department has to reschedule the tests.

“It has been noticed that in the last one year, the SPPU exam department has randomly changed the exam timetable of various departments at the last movement and also exams were scheduled on public holidays. So, this should not happen as it adversely impacts students’ preparation for exams. So, if any change is planned it should be declared five days before the exam,” he said.

Another proposal made by Jyostana Ekbote, one of the senate members is to form an ‘election reform board’ for conducting the election process.

“In the recent senate elections, the voting was done through the preferential voting system and it was noticed that voters were not clear about how to do voting systematically. So, a reform board should be formed, they should study and submit the report about SPPU senate elections give suggestions for improvement in next 6 months,” she said

During the pandemic in the last three years, the senate meetings were held online by the university administration.

