SPPU sets Guinness book world record on Independence Day

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has set a world record this Independence-day for the ‘largest online photo album of people holding a national flag’ in the presence of Maharashtra governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. As per the Guinness world records’ official adjudicator present at the scene, the final measurement of the record has been declared as 152,559 photos. The event of officially setting the world record and handing over the Guinness book world record certificate was held at the SPPU premises on August 15.

At the event held on Monday, after officially counting and verifying the total number of photos, the Guinness world records’ official adjudicator, Rishi Nath, handed over the world record certificate to SPPU officials and dignitaries present at the event. “It was an absolute pleasure to adjudicate this record attempt. I would like to congratulate the SPPU India on this new Guinness world records benchmark and commend them for their efforts and dedication,” Nath said.

State technical and higher education minister Chandrakant Patil, member of parliament (MP) from Pune Girish Bapat, vice-chancellor of SPPU professor Karbhari Kale, pro-vice chancellor professor Sanjeev Sonawane, registrar Prafulla Pawar, and organising committee chairman Rajesh Pande along with several other dignitaries were also present at the event.

“I believe that the world record created by the students has showered nectar on this diamond jubilee year of our independence. Inspiration among the youth is a power of that country. Because of the youth, India will lead the world,” said state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

While Pune MP Bapat said, “Pune has also stood out by doing something different. The SPPU has contributed during all hardships, whether Covid, floods or any other academic achievement. The SPPU has stood like an idol at all these times. Through the leadership of youngsters, India will gain the strength to lead the world,”

Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU vice chancellor, said, “Not only in India but in the whole world, the name of Savitribai Phule Pune University is famous. This historical university has created many records. There will also be progress in the fields of education, culture, science and technology in future. The youth will be inspired by this world record and it will help in creating a stronger nation.”

The campaign titled ‘largest online album of people holding the national flag’ was inaugurated on August 9 by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Under this campaign, the university tried to reach around 5 lakh students across 750 colleges, while the minimum target was to register 1.5 lakh students and send their individual photos. Not only people associated with the university and its affiliated colleges but also people across the country and the world participated in this campaign to set the world record. It was organised by the university under the ‘Swarajya Mahotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programmes on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav - 75th anniversary of India’s independence.