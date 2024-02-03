SPPU students attacked for staging play

PUNE: A group of individuals created ruckus at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) premises on Friday over the staging of a play on lord Ram. Group of individuals created ruckus at SPPU premises on Friday over the staging of a play on lord Ram. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The play was part of a competition at Lalit Kala Kendra.

According to officials, at least two students suffered injuries as the attackers alleged that the play showed lord Ram and Sita in a poor light.

Students approached the police station late night.

Suresh Bhosale from SPPU security department said, “We were not given any prior intimation about the programme and came to know about it after the incident.”

Both the parties filed cross complaints at the Chatuhshrungi police station.