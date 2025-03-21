SPPU takes disciplinary action against two students for harassing roommate

PUNE The administration of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday took disciplinary action against two female students who were allegedly consuming alcohol, smoking cigarettes at the girls’ hostel and harassing another roommate. SPPU on Thursday took disciplinary action against two female students allegedly found consuming alcohol, smoking cigarettes at the girls’ hostel and harassing another roommate. (HT FILE)

The incident took place repeatedly over the past few months and the victim approached the administration on March 18.

“Their parents have been called and informed about the incident. Additionally, written assurances have been taken from the students, their parents, and the department heads, ensuring that they will maintain good conduct for the remaining period of their stay. Counselling is also being provided to them, as per university regulations, monetary penalties have also been imposed on the guilty students,” said Jyoti Bhakare, in-charge registrar of the university.

“The hostel rules and regulations include general guide on dress code, non-betting, consumption of alcohol/drugs and smoking on campus and rooms. Such acts attract strict disciplinary action,” said a varsity official requesting anonymity.

“The university’s action was necessary, as some students were creating an uncomfortable and unsafe environment for others. We hope this incident serves as a warning, and such behaviour doesn’t happen again,” said Prachi Kadam, a second-year postgraduate student at SPPU.