SPPU teachers call off indefinite agitation after constructive talks with university administration

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and College Teachers' Association (SPUCTO) has temporarily suspended their indefinite agitation after productive discussions with the university administration on Monday, marking a significant step toward resolving long-standing service-related grievances of appointed professors.

The eight-day protest saw participation from faculty members across departments and affiliated colleges in Pune, Ahilyanagar and Nashik. Teachers had launched the agitation demanding continuity of service for appointed professors and the reinstatement of the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) system, which was recently replaced by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) without prior consultation.

The university administration held a formal meeting with the SPUCTO delegation, including president Prof PK Walunj, vice-president KL Girmakar, general secretary Praveen Tate Deshmukh and other office bearers. During the talks, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi and Registrar acknowledged the legitimacy of the teachers’ demands and assured prompt action to implement decisions made by the management council.

The administration also issued a written assurance that no professor would face termination or removal during the resolution process.

Speaking after the meeting, Prof. Walunj said, “We are grateful to all the professors and supporting staff who participated actively in the agitation. If the administration fails to honour the commitments made, we reserve the right to resume our protest.”