SPPU tech dept under scanner for alleged 3.5-crore procurement irregularities

Pune: A Right to Information Act (RTI) query has revealed that the Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) department of technology has allegedly procured equipment for state government-funded projects at exorbitantly inflated prices. In a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary on December 8, Sajag Nagrik Manch (SNM) president Vivek Velankar has demanded a criminal investigation and intervention by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), claiming that the department spent at least ₹3.5 crore in excess.

According to the information received on December 3 on the RTI filed on November 6, the department made purchases in 2018–19 for the RUSA Virtual Classroom Project and another project funded by the Maharashtra Tribal Development Department. A 10 KVA UPS with a two-hour backup was purchased for ₹3,78,900 under the RUSA project, but a similar 10 KVA UPS with only a 15-minute backup was procured again for the tribal development project at ₹35,09,050. For the RUSA project, an ESSL access control system was purchased for ₹43,458, while the same system was purchased for the project funded by the tribal development department for ₹10,16,726. For the RUSA project, a fire alarm system was purchased for ₹1,45,000, whereas the same system was purchased for the tribal development project for ₹9,97,630. While a CCTV system was purchased for the RUSA project for ₹1,31,000, the same system for tribal development project cost ₹10,27,655. RTI query found more such purchases by the varsity, overpaying at least ₹3.5 crore.

Velankar has urged the chief secretary to order an on-site inspection to determine whether the systems were installed, used, and maintained as per project requirements. He said a copy of his complaint has been submitted to the SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi.

Meanwhile, a varsity official said, “Allegations have been raised regarding certain technical procurement transactions carried out in 2018 by the department of technology. The university administration is conducting a verification of the matter and will take action as per the findings.”