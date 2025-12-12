Search
SPPU tech dept under scanner for alleged 3.5-crore procurement irregularities

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 08:04 am IST

In a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary on December 8, Sajag Nagrik Manch (SNM) president Vivek Velankar has demanded a criminal investigation and intervention by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), claiming that the department spent at least ₹3.5 crore in excess.

Pune: A Right to Information Act (RTI) query has revealed that the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) department of technology has allegedly procured equipment for state government-funded projects at exorbitantly inflated prices. In a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary on December 8, Sajag Nagrik Manch (SNM) president Vivek Velankar has demanded a criminal investigation and intervention by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), claiming that the department spent at least 3.5 crore in excess.

According to the information received on December 3 on the RTI filed on November 6, the department made purchases in 2018–19 for the RUSA Virtual Classroom Project and another project funded by the Maharashtra Tribal Development Department. A 10 KVA UPS with a two-hour backup was purchased for 3,78,900 under the RUSA project, but a similar 10 KVA UPS with only a 15-minute backup was procured again for the tribal development project at 35,09,050. For the RUSA project, an ESSL access control system was purchased for 43,458, while the same system was purchased for the project funded by the tribal development department for 10,16,726. For the RUSA project, a fire alarm system was purchased for 1,45,000, whereas the same system was purchased for the tribal development project for 9,97,630. While a CCTV system was purchased for the RUSA project for 1,31,000, the same system for tribal development project cost 10,27,655. RTI query found more such purchases by the varsity, overpaying at least 3.5 crore.

Velankar has urged the chief secretary to order an on-site inspection to determine whether the systems were installed, used, and maintained as per project requirements. He said a copy of his complaint has been submitted to the SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi.

Meanwhile, a varsity official said, “Allegations have been raised regarding certain technical procurement transactions carried out in 2018 by the department of technology. The university administration is conducting a verification of the matter and will take action as per the findings.”

AI Summary

A Right to Information query has revealed that Savitribai Phule Pune University's department of technology allegedly overpaid by at least ₹3.5 crore for state-funded project equipment. Sajag Nagrik Manch has demanded a criminal investigation. The university is verifying these procurement allegations from 2018, while discrepancies in costs for similar equipment have been highlighted.