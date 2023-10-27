SPPU to allow degree students two more exam opportunities

In a breather for students who could not complete their degree course in five years, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has allowed nearly 7,000 students of colleges affiliated to the varsity to appear for two more exams. The decision was approved by the SPPU Academic Council on Thursday. The subject of ‘N plus two’ was discussed in the Academic Council meeting of the SPPU held on Thursday. (HT FILE)

The subject of ‘N plus two’ was discussed in the Academic Council meeting of the SPPU held on Thursday. Accordingly, the decision was taken to provide two more examination opportunities to students who could not pass their degree course in five years.

“It was decided in the Board of Examinations (BOE) of the SPPU to give two more opportunities to the students of colleges affiliated to the university in the three districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik who could not complete their degree course within five years,” Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director, Examination and Evaluation Board, said.

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, it is compulsory for a student to complete his/her degree course within five years from the date of admission. An educational problem had arisen due to the lapse of more than five years of nearly 7,000 students enrolled in various degree courses in colleges affiliated to the SPPU in the Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. According to the SPPU examination department, the PRN of these students was blocked due to which they could not fill in their examination application form. Hence, some students protested at the university. It was discussed in the BOE of the university and the examination boards too gave a positive decision on it.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON