SPPU to allow exams for students with blocked PRNs

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday decided to provide examination relief to thousands of students whose Permanent Registration Numbers (PRNs) were previously blocked, granting them a final opportunity to appear for exams if they fall within the N+2 eligibility limit. The decision was approved by the university’s Management Council, and the implementation process is currently underway. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

University officials said students whose prescribed academic duration has officially ended but who remain eligible under the N+2 rule will now be allowed to submit examination application forms. The decision was approved by the university’s Management Council, and the implementation process is currently underway.

As part of the decision, the university has shared the list of blocked PRNs with affiliated colleges for verification. After this scrutiny is completed, the online examination application facility is expected to be opened by Monday or Tuesday, officials confirmed.

This will enable eligible students to apply for exams through a separate portal created specifically for PRN-blocked cases.

“Students who meet the N+2 eligibility rule will now get a final chance to appear for their exams. Colleges will check their PRNs to make sure only eligible students apply. This decision is meant to help students without breaking the academic rules,” said an official from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Students and colleges had repeatedly sought clarity on when the circular would be issued and when exam forms would be made available. To address this, SPPU has now issued instructions to principals of affiliated colleges to verify the PRNs of eligible students and complete the necessary checks at the college level.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of students across SPPU-affiliated colleges, many of whom had been waiting for clarity after their PRNs were blocked due to the lapse of the prescribed academic duration.